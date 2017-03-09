Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Broccoli and Parmesan Cream Sauce Recipe

Even if you have made oven-fried chicken countless times before, this might become your new favorite recipe. The chicken is dredged in a flavorful mixture of melted butter and Dijon mustard before being coated in crushed cornflakes and panko, for maximum crunch. Then it's paired with caramelized roasted broccoli and a smooth parmesan cream sauce. We upgraded a classic béchamel sauce (or white sauce) with the addition of Parmesan cheese and a touch of lemon juice for brightness. Any grated Parmesan cheese will work in this sauce, but the salty-sweet flavor of Parmigiano-Reggiano will really take it over the top. Try serving the sauce with the roasted broccoli for a fancy take on the usual steamed broccoli with cheese sauce. Have some fresh herbs on hand? Add a tablespoon of minced fresh herbs to the sauce along with the salt and pepper. Basil, thyme, parsley, or sage would be delicious additions. This is a winning dinner recipe for any night of the week.