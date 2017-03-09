Crispy Oven-Fried Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Broccoli and Parmesan Cream Sauce Recipe

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Even if you have made oven-fried chicken countless times before, this might become your new favorite recipe. The chicken is dredged in a flavorful mixture of melted butter and Dijon mustard before being coated in crushed cornflakes and panko, for maximum crunch. Then it's paired with caramelized roasted broccoli and a smooth parmesan cream sauce. We upgraded a classic béchamel sauce (or white sauce) with the addition of Parmesan cheese and a touch of lemon juice for brightness. Any grated Parmesan cheese will work in this sauce, but the salty-sweet flavor of Parmigiano-Reggiano will really take it over the top. Try serving the sauce with the roasted broccoli for a fancy take on the usual steamed broccoli with cheese sauce. Have some fresh herbs on hand? Add a tablespoon of minced fresh herbs to the sauce along with the salt and pepper. Basil, thyme, parsley, or sage would be delicious additions. This is a winning dinner recipe for any night of the week.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: PHOTO: HECTOR MANUEL SANCHEZ, PROP STYLING: HEATHER CHADDUCK HILLEGAS; FOOD STYLING: TORIE COX

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Oven-Fried Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan Cream Sauce

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together butter, mustard, and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper in a medium bowl. Stir together panko, cornflakes, and Parmesan in a second shallow bowl. Dip chicken in butter mixture; dredge in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until chicken is browned and done, about 17 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, stir together oil, garlic, crushed red pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Add broccoli, and toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet, and roast at 400°F until broccoli is browned and tender, about 17 minutes.

  • Melt butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in all-purpose flour; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in whole milk. Bring to a boil, and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, for 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in grated Parmesan cheese, fresh lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/07/2021