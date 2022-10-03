Crispy Chicken With Sweet Potato Fries And Green Beans

Jump to recipe

Whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs create a crunchy and flavorful breading, with the perk of sneaking in some whole grains. Baked garlicky sweet potato wedges sub in for fries, with a similarly crispy exterior and fluffy interior, but without all the oil. Plus, they cook on the same sheet pan alongside the chicken and green beans, for the easiest clean up.

Speaking of the green beans, it will be easy to get the family on board with this veggie side, as they're tossed in a sweet-and-sour mixture of orange marmalade, white wine vinegar, and mustard. That's anything but boring. For sweetness and a bit of heat, you can swap out the marmalade for red pepper jelly or hot honey.