Crispy Chicken With Sweet Potato Fries And Green Beans Here's a complete chicken supper the whole family will love. (Surprise bonus: It's sneakily nutritious.) By Ali Ramee Published on October 3, 2022 Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe Whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs create a crunchy and flavorful breading, with the perk of sneaking in some whole grains. Baked garlicky sweet potato wedges sub in for fries, with a similarly crispy exterior and fluffy interior, but without all the oil. Plus, they cook on the same sheet pan alongside the chicken and green beans, for the easiest clean up. Speaking of the green beans, it will be easy to get the family on board with this veggie side, as they're tossed in a sweet-and-sour mixture of orange marmalade, white wine vinegar, and mustard. That's anything but boring. For sweetness and a bit of heat, you can swap out the marmalade for red pepper jelly or hot honey. Ingredients 4 (6-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, skin removed 1 Tbsp., plus 1 tsp. Dijon mustard, divided 2 tsp. granulated garlic 2 tsp. granulated onion 2 tsp. Cajun seasoning 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided ½ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs 2 Tbsp., plus 1 tsp. olive oil, divided 1 sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges (about 2 cups) ¼ cup finely chopped shallot (from 1 large shallot) 1 ½ Tbsp. orange marmalade 3 tsp. white wine vinegar 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh green beans, trimmed Directions Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in top third and middle positions. Rub chicken all over with 1 tablespoon of the mustard. Stir together garlic, onion, Cajun seasoning, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Place 1 tablespoon of garlic mixture in a large bowl; set aside. Place panko, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and remaining garlic mixture in a small bowl; stir until well combined. Firmly press panko mixture onto tops of thighs. Place on 1 half of a baking sheet. Add sweet potato wedges and 1 teaspoon of the oil to reserved garlic mixture in large bowl; toss to combine. Arrange wedges evenly on other half of baking sheet. Roast in preheated oven on middle rack for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, add shallot, marmalade, vinegar, and remaining 1 teaspoon mustard, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl; whisk to combine. Add green beans; toss to coat. Remove baking sheet from oven; flip sweet potato wedges. Place green beans on top of wedges, reserving any marmalade mixture in bowl. Return to oven; roast until vegetables are tender, chicken is golden brown, and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of chicken registers 165°F, about 15 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven; increase oven temperature to broil. Broil in preheated oven on top rack until green beans are blistered and chicken is golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve chicken with vegetables. Drizzle green beans with reserved marmalade mixture