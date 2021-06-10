Crispy Cereal-and-Berry Bars
Freeze-dried berries give these cereal bars a seasonal twist.
In the summertime, we're constantly on the hunt for new no-bake dessert ideas. From icebox cakes to cool ice cream pies, we certainly know how to get creative with warm-weather treats. Our Crispy Cereal-and-Berry Bars are the unique treat that you'll have on repeat all summer long.
What really makes these cereal bars different is the addition of freeze-dried berries. Adding freeze-dried raspberries and blueberries into the cereal mix gives this classic treat a whimsical twist. Did we mention that the red-white-and-blue results will look great on your Fourth of July barbecue spread?
With just 6 ingredients (including salt), these cereal bars couldn't be easier to throw together. According to Test Kitchen pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom, these cereal bars "come together in no time and disappear in even less." When you need a break from the sun, gathering in the kitchen to make crispy cereal bars is a fun activity for the whole family.