Crispy Cereal-and-Berry Bars

Rating: Unrated

Freeze-dried berries give these cereal bars a seasonal twist.

By Ivy Odom

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
stand:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
16 bars
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

In the summertime, we're constantly on the hunt for new no-bake dessert ideas. From icebox cakes to cool ice cream pies, we certainly know how to get creative with warm-weather treats. Our Crispy Cereal-and-Berry Bars are the unique treat that you'll have on repeat all summer long.

What really makes these cereal bars different is the addition of freeze-dried berries. Adding freeze-dried raspberries and blueberries into the cereal mix gives this classic treat a whimsical twist. Did we mention that the red-white-and-blue results will look great on your Fourth of July barbecue spread?

With just 6 ingredients (including salt), these cereal bars couldn't be easier to throw together. According to Test Kitchen pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom, these cereal bars "come together in no time and disappear in even less." When you need a break from the sun, gathering in the kitchen to make crispy cereal bars is a fun activity for the whole family.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on all sides. Coat with cooking spray. Stir together berries in a bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Stir in marshmallows and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a rubber spatula greased with cooking spray, fold in cereal and 1 ¼ cups of the berry mixture until cereal and berries are fully coated in marshmallow mixture.

  • Transfer to prepared dish using greased spatula; press in an even layer. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup berry mixture; press into cereal mixture. Let stand, uncovered, at room temperature until set, about 2 hours. Remove from dish using parchment overhang as handles. Cut and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/11/2021