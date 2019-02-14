Crepe Cake Recipe

A crepe is delicate, and it's best known for the roll it plays in being an elegant canvas for a number of delicious fillings. This crepe cake takes the idea of a simple crepe and expands it into a full-blown dessert, layering 12 crepe layers with a rich filling. Store-bought raspberry preserves are spread across each layer, and a delicious lemon and honey filling made of ricotta and mascarpone cheese is spread on top of the raspberry. It's a bright dessert with the unmistakable flavor of a fruit filled crepe.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In the bowl of a mixer, cream together the ricotta, mascarpone, honey, salt, and lemon zest until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together the lemon juice and raspberry preserves until well combined.

  • On a cake stand or serving plate, place one of the crepe layers. Spread 2 teaspoons of the raspberry preserve mixture evenly across the entire surface (Note: it will be a thin layer). Then spread 3 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture on top of the raspberry preserves.

  • Repeat layering process with all of the crepe layers and the remaining preserves and the ricotta mixture until you place the last crepe on top. Dust the surface with powdered sugar and decorate with fresh raspberries.

Chef's Notes

Feel free to use store-bought crepes if you can find them, and simply cut them down to the proper size. If you opt to make your own crepes, use a small nonstick skillet with a base that is 6 inches wide. You can access our crepe recipe here.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022