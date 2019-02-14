Crepe Cake Recipe
A crepe is delicate, and it's best known for the roll it plays in being an elegant canvas for a number of delicious fillings. This crepe cake takes the idea of a simple crepe and expands it into a full-blown dessert, layering 12 crepe layers with a rich filling. Store-bought raspberry preserves are spread across each layer, and a delicious lemon and honey filling made of ricotta and mascarpone cheese is spread on top of the raspberry. It's a bright dessert with the unmistakable flavor of a fruit filled crepe.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
Feel free to use store-bought crepes if you can find them, and simply cut them down to the proper size. If you opt to make your own crepes, use a small nonstick skillet with a base that is 6 inches wide. You can access our crepe recipe here.