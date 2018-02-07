Mayonnaise is a longtime resident on the list of condiments that Southerners love, and it finds its way into countless Southern Living recipes. Whether you're loyal to Blue Plate or Duke's, this Creole Mayonnaise recipe will be your new favorite way to use store-bought mayo. Our Test Kitchen professionals loved this recipe and said it would make a great sandwich spread. It only takes five minutes to stir together a short list of ingredients, but the flavor payoff is huge. We love any five-minute, five-ingredient recipe, and this one will be a staple in our fridge from now on. For this spread, combine your favorite brand of mayonnaise (or homemade, if you want to overachieve), minced shallot, Creole mustard, white wine vinegar, and Creole seasoning in a bowl. Chill the mixture until ready to serve, and proceed to add this addicting spread to anything your heart pleases. Many Southerners keep Creole seasoning like Tony Chachere's in the pantry to add a little kick to everything they cook. You may not have thought to put it in their mayonnaise before, but you're going to love the extra zing this Creole Mayonnaise gives biscuits and sandwiches. When you cook grilled cheese sandwiches, you probably butter the bread before putting it in your skillet to get toasty. While that works just fine, we prefer to put mayonnaise on the outside of the bread for the prettiest browned color and the perfect crunch. Since we like a little heat, this Creole Mayonnaise would only make our best grilled cheese recipes better. Whether for spreading on our classic Ham Biscuits a lunchtime wrap, a cheeseburger, or countless other culinary options, you won't go back to plain mayo after trying this recipe.