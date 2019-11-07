Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Use two different starchy potatoes in this recipe to create the fluffiest mashed potato casserole of all time. Don't skip browning the butter; this is a simple technique that imparts a nutty flavor to the butter. You can substitute white cheddar cheese for the parmesan, if you wish. As quick and easy as this holiday side dish is to make the day of your dinner, it can be prepped a day ahead. Spoon the potato mixture into the casserole dish and cool it down to room temperature. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate. Reheat, covered, in a low oven (250°F. to 300°F.) until hot, then uncover and broil until the top is browned. The broiled top has an almost cheesy, crispy texture, while the interior stays rich and creamy. There are endless ways to use potatoes in your everyday meals, so don't reserve this recipe for just holiday meals. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, ham, or even grilled steaks for a weeknight meal.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the salt in a large pot with water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil; cook until potatoes pierce easily with a knife, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium-size heavy saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring constantly, until butter browns and is fragrant, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and immediately pour into a medium-size heatproof bowl. Set aside at room temperature to cool slightly without stirring. 

  • Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 8 inches from heat. Drain potatoes well, and return to pot. Add 1/2 cup of the cream, and blend with a hand mixer until potatoes are very smooth. Beat egg yolks, 1 at a time, into potatoes. Slowly pour in browned butter, discarding any browned bits that have settled at the bottom of the pan. Add Parmesan, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1/2 cup cream and 2 1/2 teaspoons salt, and beat until smooth. Transfer to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 3-quart baking dish.

  • Broil until top is browned, 5 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and pepper.

