Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Use two different starchy potatoes in this recipe to create the fluffiest mashed potato casserole of all time. Don't skip browning the butter; this is a simple technique that imparts a nutty flavor to the butter. You can substitute white cheddar cheese for the parmesan, if you wish. As quick and easy as this holiday side dish is to make the day of your dinner, it can be prepped a day ahead. Spoon the potato mixture into the casserole dish and cool it down to room temperature. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate. Reheat, covered, in a low oven (250°F. to 300°F.) until hot, then uncover and broil until the top is browned. The broiled top has an almost cheesy, crispy texture, while the interior stays rich and creamy. There are endless ways to use potatoes in your everyday meals, so don't reserve this recipe for just holiday meals. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork tenderloin, ham, or even grilled steaks for a weeknight meal.