Creamy Vegetable Pot Pie

Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in lower third position. Heat butter and oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until butter is melted and foamy. Add mushrooms in a single layer. Cook, undisturbed, until golden brown and crispy on bottoms, about 5 minutes. Toss mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid releases and evaporates, about 4 minutes. Add carrots, leeks, and ½ teaspoon of the kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are just beginning to soften and leeks are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until vegetables are fully coated and flour smells nutty and turns golden brown, about 1 minute. Add stock; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid starts to thicken, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in whipping cream, crème fraîche, mustard, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, and remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Set aside to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.