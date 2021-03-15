Creamy Vegetable Pot Pie
Give chicken pot pie a break and try this delicious spring vegetable version.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Imagine the pot pie of your childhood. Supremely flaky and buttery with a creamy, warm interior, this dish was the underrated star of the weeknight dinner table. Our Test Kitchen professionals sought to develop a pot pie recipe that channeled that comforting, nostalgic feeling, with a fresh, springy twist. The final product? A rich, but still light pot pie that makes the most of fresh spring vegetables. That's right: You won't find any chicken in our Creamy Vegetable Pot Pie. Trust us when we say that you won't even miss the meat.
Enriched with heavy whipping cream and crème fraîche, then bolstered with whole-grain mustard and fresh thyme, this recipe takes the typical flavor profile of a pot pie to a whole new level. This dish is impressive enough to grace the table at any spring dinner party, but simple enough to execute on a busy weeknight. Be sure to cook your pot pie in a cast-iron pan—this vegetable pot pie recipe is a one-pan wonder. If you're really missing the meat, feel free to add rotisserie chicken to your pot pie.
This pie is weeknight-easy thanks to frozen puff pastry. To up the elegance, we cut the pastry into triangles and arrange it like a flower on top of the pie. Talk about a gorgeous all-in-one meal.