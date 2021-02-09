Winner winner, chicken dinner . Any chicken dish that comes together in the slow cooker is already a winner in our books; this Creamy Slow-Cooker Tarragon Chicken also happens to be incredibly delicious. This recipe is a simple starting point for a weeknight dinner—just prepare some rice or egg noodles to serve alongside this chicken-and-vegetable meal and you've got dinner squared away.

A quick sear in a nonstick skillet helps the chicken thighs gain a little color before heading into the slow-cooker; they're fall-off-the-bone tender by the end of cooking. The moist, tender chicken is complemented with onion, garlic, fresh tarragon, and bright sweet peas; they cook on top of the carrots, which soak up all that schmaltz to get an infusion of rich flavor. Despite a long cook time, the carrots remain al dente and not at all mushy. The tarragon-laced cream sauce really takes this dish to another level, tying together all the individual components to make one cohesive meal. Adding the cream mixture, which is thickened with cornstarch, later on in the cooking process helps to prevent the sauce from breaking.