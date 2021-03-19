Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Rating: Unrated

Embrace the flavors of the season with this creamy pasta dish.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Our Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables makes the most of seasonal produce, such as asparagus and peas, to create a market-fresh main that the whole family will love. Reminiscent of a spring pasta primavera, this colorful dish gets an extra dose of protein from freshly-flaked salmon.

This recipe takes the classic combination of salmon and asparagus and transforms it into a fresh, vibrant pasta dish, filling enough to be enjoyed all on its own. Lemon zest, green peas, and dill elevate the light, bright flavors of the salmon and fettuccine, but the real decadence comes from the Boursin, which adds an instant infusion of creaminess (not to mention instant flavor) to the pasta. In fact, this creamy sauce is made from just two ingredients: Boursin and starchy pasta water.

It's the flaked salmon that makes this seafood supper truly rich and satisfying. Keep the skin on the salmon to help the fillet stay intact as it cooks; it will peel right off when the fish is done. Top it all off with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, which sharpens the piquant flavor of the pasta.

A light, vinaigrette-dressed salad would pair wonderfully with this meal, as would a cold glass of Pinot Grigio. Make the most of the season and enjoy your dinner al fresco.

  • Cook fettuccine in a large pot of boiling salted water according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid. Whisk together cheese and ½ cup of the liquid until smooth; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a 12- to 14-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Pat salmon dry; season flesh side with pepper and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Add fish, flesh side down, to skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until a deep golden brown crust forms, 5 to 6 minutes. Turn fish over; cook to desired degree of doneness, 1 to 2 minutes for medium. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.

  • Melt butter in skillet over medium. Add leek. Cook, stirring often, until wilted, 2 minutes. Add asparagus and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp, 2 minutes. (Reduce heat to medium-low, if needed, to prevent browning.) Stir in cheese mixture, zest, peas, and cooked pasta. Cook, stirring constantly, until heated through, 2 minutes, stirring in cooking liquid, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed, for creaminess. Remove from heat; stir in dill.

  • Remove skin from salmon; flake into large pieces. Top pasta servings with salmon, and sprinkle with additional dill.

