Our Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables makes the most of seasonal produce, such as asparagus and peas, to create a market-fresh main that the whole family will love. Reminiscent of a spring pasta primavera, this colorful dish gets an extra dose of protein from freshly-flaked salmon.

This recipe takes the classic combination of salmon and asparagus and transforms it into a fresh, vibrant pasta dish, filling enough to be enjoyed all on its own. Lemon zest, green peas, and dill elevate the light, bright flavors of the salmon and fettuccine, but the real decadence comes from the Boursin, which adds an instant infusion of creaminess (not to mention instant flavor) to the pasta. In fact, this creamy sauce is made from just two ingredients: Boursin and starchy pasta water.

It's the flaked salmon that makes this seafood supper truly rich and satisfying. Keep the skin on the salmon to help the fillet stay intact as it cooks; it will peel right off when the fish is done. Top it all off with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, which sharpens the piquant flavor of the pasta.