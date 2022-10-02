Food and Recipes Recipes Creamy Pumpkin Soup This pumpkin soup recipe proves savory pumpkin recipes are just as delicious as sweet ones. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 2, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christina Daley Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe When the cool temperatures of fall finally grace the South with crisp evenings, the craving for cozy soups hits hard. This creamy pumpkin soup delivers a big comfort food win with a surprise ingredient: roasted sugar pumpkin. While many recipes lean on a can of pumpkin puree (which is totally acceptable), this hearty pumpkin soup starts with a whole roasted sugar pumpkin, which gives the soup a rich flavor you just can't get from a can. After you've picked out the perfect pumpkin, simply roast it up, scoop out the tender orange flesh, and puree it using the blender of your choice (we prefer an immersion blender) to create this exquisitely creamy soup. But surprise—there's only a little whipping cream drizzled on top, so this harvest-hued soup is actually a healthy (and delicious) option for dinner. Ingredients 1 whole (3-lb.) sugar pumpkin 1 medium onion, halved 1 head of garlic 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, divided 1 tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. black pepper ¼ cup whipping cream, divided Thyme leaves, pepitas, black pepper (garnishes) Directions Place pumpkin and onion halves on a large rimmed baking sheet. Cut the top third off the head of garlic. Place on a piece of foil; drizzle with 1/2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. Wrap tightly in foil; place on pan with pumpkin. Drizzle onion halves with 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil; place cut sides down. Bake at 400°F until pumpkin is fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Cool 15 minutes. Cut pumpkin open; scoop flesh from skin. Discard skin and seeds. Transfer half of pumpkin and 2 cups broth to a blender. Squeeze roasted garlic cloves from head; discard skins. Add garlic cloves to blender. Discard onion peel; add onion to blender. Blend 1 minute; transfer to a medium saucepan. Repeat with remaining pumpkin and 2 more cups broth. Bring to a simmer; stir in kosher salt and black pepper. Remove from heat; ladle into bowl. Drizzle each with. 1Tbsp. heavy whipping cream; top with thyme leaves, pepitas, and additional pepper. Print