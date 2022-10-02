Jump to recipe

When the cool temperatures of fall finally grace the South with crisp evenings, the craving for cozy soups hits hard. This creamy pumpkin soup delivers a big comfort food win with a surprise ingredient: roasted sugar pumpkin.

While many recipes lean on a can of pumpkin puree (which is totally acceptable), this hearty pumpkin soup starts with a whole roasted sugar pumpkin, which gives the soup a rich flavor you just can't get from a can.

After you've picked out the perfect pumpkin, simply roast it up, scoop out the tender orange flesh, and puree it using the blender of your choice (we prefer an immersion blender) to create this exquisitely creamy soup. But surprise—there's only a little whipping cream drizzled on top, so this harvest-hued soup is actually a healthy (and delicious) option for dinner.