Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup Recipe

This smoked ham hock (available in the meat department at the grocery store) soup is big on flavor, low on effort. Because all the ingredients sit in the slow cooker together, the potatoes soak up each element, especially the ham, so every bite is a full-flavored one. With chunky pieces of potato and chopped ham hock, this soup is a filling entrée option. The heartiness of a creamy soup like this is perfect for a comforting dinner throughout the season (or anytime of year, really!). We like to add a splash of hot sauce at the end to add a kick to this creamy soup. Serve with crusty bread, a salad, and hot sauce on the side for an easy meal both kids and adults will love. Fresh chopped chives give extra color with the hot sauce on top.