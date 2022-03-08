Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms
Fresh and full of flavor, this pasta recipe is sure to be a hit.
Recipe Summary
Boil some water and sauté some vegetables. Thirty minutes later, dinner is on the table. Our Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms is the simple, warm-weather weeknight supper you've been craving.
This pasta dish, built on a foundation of corn, leeks, and mushrooms, is as unexpected as it is delicious. Fresh corn brings a subtle sweetness, leeks give some bite, and mushrooms add vegetal heft to the dish. But if there's one ingredient not to skip, it's the ham. Country ham (packaged slices are sold in the meat department) makes this pasta dish nice and savory. Use any extra in greens and soups.
White wine, chicken broth, and heavy cream work together to form a light, dimensional, and creamy sauce for the linguine. Fresh thyme and black pepper perfume the dish, mingling with the ham, mushrooms, corn, and leeks to create a strong base of flavor. Don't skip the final sprinkle of Parmesan, which takes this simple pasta dish over the top.