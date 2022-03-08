Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms 

Fresh and full of flavor, this pasta recipe is sure to be a hit.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

30 mins
30 mins
6
Boil some water and sauté some vegetables. Thirty minutes later, dinner is on the table. Our Creamy Linguine with Corn, Leeks, and Mushrooms is the simple, warm-weather weeknight supper you've been craving.

This pasta dish, built on a foundation of corn, leeks, and mushrooms, is as unexpected as it is delicious. Fresh corn brings a subtle sweetness, leeks give some bite, and mushrooms add vegetal heft to the dish. But if there's one ingredient not to skip, it's the ham. Country ham (packaged slices are sold in the meat department) makes this pasta dish nice and savory. Use any extra in greens and soups.

White wine, chicken broth, and heavy cream work together to form a light, dimensional, and creamy sauce for the linguine. Fresh thyme and black pepper perfume the dish, mingling with the ham, mushrooms, corn, and leeks to create a strong base of flavor. Don't skip the final sprinkle of Parmesan, which takes this simple pasta dish over the top.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add pasta; cook according to package directions for al dente, 10 to 11 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup water. Return pasta to pot; cover to keep warm.

  • While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add ham; cook, stirring often, until ham begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms begin to soften and release moisture, about 4 minutes. Add corn, leeks, 1 tablespoon of the thyme, and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened and ham is crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to pot with cooked pasta. 

  • Return skillet to medium-high. (Do not wipe clean.) Add wine and broth to skillet; bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring to loosen up browned bits in skillet, 1 minute. Stir in cream; return to a boil over medium. Cook, stirring often, until liquid thickens slightly, 4 minutes; stir in 1½ teaspoons of the thyme, ½ cup of the Parmesan, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Pour over pasta mixture in pot; toss to coat. (Add reserved cooking water as needed to reach desired consistency.) Divide among 6 bowls; top with remaining 1½ teaspoons thyme and ¼ cup Parmesan.

