Creamy Herb Dressing

A fresh, made-at-home, and healthy salad dressing for all your spring salads.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
2 cups
Ditch the mayonnaise. We're here to show you that a creamy salad dressing doesn't have to be loaded with calories. Our Creamy Herb Dressing is a lighter, healthier take on traditional creamy dressings.

We like to think of this Creamy Herb Dressing as the fresh, more sophisticated cousin to ranch dressing. With a nice mix of tart, herby, and sweet flavors, this creamy herb dressing tastes rich, but not heavy. We swap out mayonnaise for equal parts buttermilk and whole-milk strained yogurt. This dressing is zingy from the various acidic elements, such as Champagne vinegar and lemon, rounded out by a nice glug of extra-virgin olive oil. Just because it's homemade doesn't mean it has to be fussy. Simply throw in a medley of whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, from chives to tarragon.

For a fresh and filling salad, pair this Creamy Herb Dressing with butter lettuce, radishes, packaged crunchy chickpeas, snap peas, avocado, and additional fresh tender herbs.

  • Whisk together minced shallot, Champagne vinegar, fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, black pepper, kosher salt, and grated garlic clove in a small bowl until combined.

  • In a thin, steady stream, whisk in extra-virgin olive oil until combined. Slowly whisk in whole buttermilk, plain whole-milk strained yogurt, and finely chopped mixed fresh tender herbs. 

Pair with: butter lettuce, radishes, packaged crunchy chickpeas, snap peas, avocado, and additional fresh tender herbs

