Creamy Herb Dressing
A fresh, made-at-home, and healthy salad dressing for all your spring salads.
Ditch the mayonnaise. We're here to show you that a creamy salad dressing doesn't have to be loaded with calories. Our Creamy Herb Dressing is a lighter, healthier take on traditional creamy dressings.
We like to think of this Creamy Herb Dressing as the fresh, more sophisticated cousin to ranch dressing. With a nice mix of tart, herby, and sweet flavors, this creamy herb dressing tastes rich, but not heavy. We swap out mayonnaise for equal parts buttermilk and whole-milk strained yogurt. This dressing is zingy from the various acidic elements, such as Champagne vinegar and lemon, rounded out by a nice glug of extra-virgin olive oil. Just because it's homemade doesn't mean it has to be fussy. Simply throw in a medley of whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, from chives to tarragon.
For a fresh and filling salad, pair this Creamy Herb Dressing with butter lettuce, radishes, packaged crunchy chickpeas, snap peas, avocado, and additional fresh tender herbs.
Pair with: butter lettuce, radishes, packaged crunchy chickpeas, snap peas, avocado, and additional fresh tender herbs