Creamy Ham-and-Chicken Medley Recipe

The Southern Living Test Kitchen has perfected the art of the casserole. We've published dozens and dozens of these crowd-pleasing one-dish wonders over the years, but there are always "keepers" that stand the test of time so much that our Test Kitchen cooks make them at home, on their off-days. In the November 1992 issue of Southern Living, we featured a recipe for Creamy Ham-and-Chicken Medley by Test Kitchen professional Jane Cairns. Made with leftover cooked chicken and ham in an indulgent Parmesan cream sauce, this easy casserole is simply delicious and can be served in so many ways. As we wrote in the original story: "When there's a reason to celebrate, there's Jane Cairns ready to whip up just the right dish for the special occasion. Her Creamy Ham-and-Chicken Medley has become a staff favorite. And you can enjoy this dish served over pasta with breadsticks and green salad or with fresh fruit and sweet rolls. It's perfect for a wedding brunch or farewell party. Perhaps you'll find just the occasion to try Jane's recipe."