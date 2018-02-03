Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Recipe

The real secret to a crowd-pleasing crudités platter? A rich, tangy homemade dip. Choose feta that's sold in blocks stored in brine. Crumbled feta contains an additive that prevents clumping, and it will not blend as smoothly. Serve on a tray piled with colorful baby vegetables such as rainbow carrots, English cucumbers, and French Breakfast radishes. This dip can easily be made ahead, refrigerated, and transported for a party. Instead of the usual plastic container, choose to store the dip in a mason jar, which can also double as your serving dish. If you do make it ahead, give the dip a quick stir before serving to make sure all ingredients are incorporated.

By Julia Levy

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
  • Place 12 ounces of the feta in a food processor. Crumble remaining 4 ounces; set aside. Add cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper to processor; process until combined and creamy, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl, and gently stir in parsley, dill, thyme, and remaining crumbled feta. Chill until ready to serve.

  • Just before serving, sprinkle with paprika and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with crudités and pita chips.

