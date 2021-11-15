At Senior Food Editor Lisa Cericola's Christmas dinner, you won't find a shiny glazed ham or a massive roast. Instead, you'll find an equally-impressive main that pays tribute to her Florida roots: crab cakes. Over the years, she has mastered the art of crab cakes: "The best ones are made with a mix of fresh-picked jumbo lump and regular lump crab. Don't bother with the stuff in cans—it's Christmas, after all."

If you're spending all that time and money perfecting your crab cakes, you need a truly great sauce to go alongside it. After all, every good crab cake needs a good sauce. That's just how it is—we don't make the rules. And because it's Christmas, we're bringing you three different sauce options to pair with these Christmas Crab Cakes: Herbed Crème Fraiche, Spicy Pepper Sauce, and Creamy Dijonnaise.