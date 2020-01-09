Creamy Cauliflower Soup with Bacon

You will never miss the calorie-laden cream in this fresh take on a favorite winter soup. Substituting a potato for the usual half-and-half or heavy cream gives this rich, full-bodied cauliflower soup a velvety texture without adding more fat. Go ahead and add the cauliflower stem to the pot - it has great flavor and will be blended along with the florets. Serve with a tossed salad or your favorite hearty sandwich. If you want to make this recipe completely dairy free, replace the butter with olive oil.

By Robin Bashinsky

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, thyme, salt, and garlic. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is very soft and slightly caramelized, 10 to 12 minutes. Add flour to Dutch oven, and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add stock and potato. Increase heat to high, cover, and bring to a boil. Add cauliflower, and reduce heat to medium. Cook, uncovered, until cauliflower is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Transfer cauliflower mixture to a blender; add cayenne. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening, and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Ladle soup into bowls. Top with bacon and chives.

