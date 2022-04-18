Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach
Brunch doesn't always have to be French toast and pancakes. If you're in the mood for something savory, these Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach will hit the spot, whether you're having a lazy Saturday in your pajamas or hosting a crowd.
In this spinach-egg bake recipe, eggs nestle in a base of sautéed spinach and leeks, which gets swirled with heavy cream to make a simmering sauce for the eggs. If you don't have spinach, you can use swiss chard, collards, kale, or another green of your choice. From there, it's as easy as making wells in your spinach mixture, cracking an egg in each one, and popping the casserole dish in the oven. Just like that, you've got a hassle-free, healthier brunch option that's sure to convince the kids to eat their greens.
The real wow factor comes when you slice into this breakfast casserole and the perfectly-runny yolks burst and mingle with the salty, creamy sauce. Use high-quality farm eggs (or the best eggs you can buy from your grocery store) for the richest and brightest-colored yolks. Don't like feta? Opt for a less briny cheese, like goat cheese, Parmesan, or fontina. Be sure to sop up all the saucy goodness with toasted English muffins.