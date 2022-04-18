Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach

We love a good breakfast casserole.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Brunch doesn't always have to be French toast and pancakes. If you're in the mood for something savory, these Creamy Baked Eggs with Leeks and Spinach will hit the spot, whether you're having a lazy Saturday in your pajamas or hosting a crowd.

In this spinach-egg bake recipe, eggs nestle in a base of sautéed spinach and leeks, which gets swirled with heavy cream to make a simmering sauce for the eggs. If you don't have spinach, you can use swiss chard, collards, kale, or another green of your choice. From there, it's as easy as making wells in your spinach mixture, cracking an egg in each one, and popping the casserole dish in the oven. Just like that, you've got a hassle-free, healthier brunch option that's sure to convince the kids to eat their greens.

The real wow factor comes when you slice into this breakfast casserole and the perfectly-runny yolks burst and mingle with the salty, creamy sauce. Use high-quality farm eggs (or the best eggs you can buy from your grocery store) for the richest and brightest-colored yolks. Don't like feta? Opt for a less briny cheese, like goat cheese, Parmesan, or fontina. Be sure to sop up all the saucy goodness with toasted English muffins.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with an oven rack in top third of oven. Grease an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter; set aside.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add leek, and cook, stirring occasionally, just until softened, 3 minutes. Add fresh spinach in 3 batches, stirring to wilt spinach after each addition. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted and liquid has almost completely evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in cream and salt; remove from heat. Spoon spinach mixture into prepared baking dish; let cool 5 minutes.

  • Make 8 evenly spaced wells in spinach mixture, and crack an egg into each well. Sprinkle eggs with feta and pepper. Bake in preheated oven until egg whites are set but yolks are still soft, 14 to 16 minutes. Sprinkle with chives; serve with English muffins.

