Guacamole may be the MVD ("Most Valuable Dip") at any party or get-together, but it's not the only avocado dip in town. Our Creamy Avocado Dip is a smoother, tangier version of guacamole that we're sure you and your crowd will love just as much. Made in a food processor with two avocadoes, 1/2 cup of sour cream, and 1/2 cup mayonnaise, this dip is richer and paler in color than traditional guacamole. (It's also a great dip to make if you're in the mood for a big batch of guacamole, and are short on avocadoes.) Flavored with lime juice, jalapenos, and cilantro, Creamy Avocado Dip is delicious served with tortilla or pita chips and crudites for dipping, or you can also use it as a topping or spread for tacos, burgers, and sandwiches. Want to lighten up the recipe a bit? Substitute an equal amount of plain Greek yogurt for the mayonnaise or sour cream. Unlike many dips, you can even make this one in advance. The acid from the lime juice and the sour cream will keep it from turning brown as quickly as regular guacamole. To prepare the dip one day in advance, cover the dip bowl or container with plastic wrap pressed on the surface of the dip to prevent it from browning. Then store it, covered, in the refrigerator. Serve this cool, creamy dip on a hot day with plenty of chips and cold beverages (we suggest margaritas) for a snack that will really hit the spot.