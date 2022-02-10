Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin
Dinner in a snap for the spinach-artichoke dip lover.
Our Test Kitchen pros call this recipe: "Reminiscent of spinach-artichoke dip, but much better."
This Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin is the weeknight dinner you've been dreaming of. Inspired by our favorite veggie-forward party dip, this rice gratin combines tangy artichoke hearts and tender kale with a creamy cheese sauce, and a layer of perfectly fluffy rice.
Unlike most traditional spinach-artichoke dips, this rice gratin is not too cheesy, so you really get to enjoy the vibrant flavors of the artichoke and the kale. Instead of spinach, which can cook down to next to nothing on the stove, we opt for kale here, which is much more substantial. The lemon zest and juice, sherry vinegar, and alfredo sauce bring the dish together without overpowering the flavor of the vegetables.
The par-boiled rice holds up particularly well when reheated, making this an excellent dish to prepare ahead and stash in the freezer for future dinner emergencies. This gratin is vegetarian, but for a protein boost, you can add in shredded cooked chicken.
Ingredients
Directions
Freeze
Let baked dish cool to room temperature, one hour. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. Freeze until solid, at least four hours or up to six months.
Reheat
Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350°F. Let stand at room temperature while oven preheats, 30 minutes. Unwrap; discard plastic wrap. Cover with aluminum foil; bake 30 minutes. Uncover; continue baking until a thermometer inserted registers 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes.