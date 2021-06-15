Creamed New Potatoes
Not quite mashed, not quite smashed, these potatoes are just right.
"It's the way my grandmother always cooked the new potatoes she grew in her garden." That's what Test Kitchen pro Ann Taylor Pittman says about this recipe-and we can guarantee that this chunky potato mashed will take you right back to grandma's summertime table, too. Falling somewhere between mashed potatoes and potato salad, Creamed New Potatoes have a slightly thicker consistency than a standard mash, keeping some whole chunks of potato for textural contrast.
For these creamed potatoes, we boil the potatoes until they're very tender, then stir them into a simple roux (a white sauce made from a base of butter, flour, and milk) until they break apart a bit. The result is starchy, creamy goodness. For this recipe, try to use small new potatoes: If you can only find medium-sized red potatoes, cut them into sixths or eighths so they have an easier time breaking down. Topped with fresh chives, this garden-fresh dish can be enjoyed hot or cold. These new potatoes would make a lovely addition to any Southern vegetable plate. Any leftovers would be great for breakfast with a fried egg and sausage.