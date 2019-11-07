Creamed Greens Casserole Recipe

You won't have any trouble getting your family to eat their greens when you serve this hot and cheesy casserole. A great pick to serve with your holiday feast, this casserole, which only takes 45 minutes from oven to table, also makes a satisfying side dish for a weeknight dinner. Just pair it with grilled chicken or a steak. Cook onions and garlic together, then add kale and collards and allow them to wilt in the heat of the skillet. Stir in cream cheese, fontina, and seasonings, pour into a baking dish, top with fresh breadcrumbs, and bake. Look for pre-chopped greens in the produce section of your grocery store; convenience products can go a long way in cutting down on prep time. To make this casserole in advance, cool the mixture in baking dish to room temperature, cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate. Reheat, covered, in a low oven (250°F to 300°F) until hot and bubbly, then uncover and bake until the bread crumb top browns.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450ºF. Stir together breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add remaining 1 teaspoon garlic, and cook 30 seconds. Add kale, collards, and 3 tablespoons water. Cook, stirring often, until greens are wilted and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add cream cheese, fontina, half-and-half, black pepper, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and (if desired) crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until just heated through, about 8 minutes.

  • Transfer to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 2-quart baking dish, and sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden and bubbly, about 15 minutes. 

