Creamed-Corn Grits

Rich, creamy, and oh-so-delicious.

By Sheri Castle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
50 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Grits and corn, the perfect pair? We think so. Adding old-fashioned creamed sweet corn, what our mothers and grandmothers might have called fried corn, to a pot of comforting grits ensures that this side dish will go with any meal, from brunch all the way through the dinner hour. Serve on its own for a hearty brunch dish, add some shrimp to the mix for a nice late lunch, and finally serve on the side of pork chops for family dinner.

Fresh corn and stone-ground girts might be the stars of this dish, but don't forget the cream cheese and butter. The perfect balance of creamy and crunchy arrives in an hour. Once removed from the stove, make sure you top with scallions and melted butter. This is a step you don't want to miss. This Creamed-Corn Grits recipe serves 8, so leftovers are likely. Grits are known to stiffen up as they cool, but this recipe tolerates reheating multiple times, just add a little water when heating them back up.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut kernels from corn cobs; set kernels aside. Scrape cobs using a spoon or the back of a knife to release the milky liquid. Place scraped cobs and milky liquid, whole milk, and 2 cups water in a large saucepan; bring just to a boil over medium-high. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 10 minutes. Remove and discard cobs.

  • Stir salt, sugar, and pepper into milk mixture in saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high. Whisk in grits. Reduce heat to low; gently simmer, whisking occasionally, until grits are tender and thick, 20 to 25 minutes, whisking more often as they thicken and adding a little hot tap water as needed if grits get too thick before they are tender. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese until melted. Cover to keep warm, and set aside.

  • Thinly slice scallions, separating white and light green parts from dark green parts; set aside. Melt softened butter in a large skillet over medium-high until it foams. Stir in reserved corn kernels and whipping cream; cook, slowly stirring mixture, until corn is tender-crisp and liquid begins to thicken, about 3 minutes. Stir in white and light green scallion parts; cook, stirring often, until corn is tender and creamy, about 2 minutes. 

  • Stir corn kernel mixture into hot grits. Drizzle with melted butter, and sprinkle with dark green scallion parts before serving.

