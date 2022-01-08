Creamed-Corn Grits
Rich, creamy, and oh-so-delicious.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Grits and corn, the perfect pair? We think so. Adding old-fashioned creamed sweet corn, what our mothers and grandmothers might have called fried corn, to a pot of comforting grits ensures that this side dish will go with any meal, from brunch all the way through the dinner hour. Serve on its own for a hearty brunch dish, add some shrimp to the mix for a nice late lunch, and finally serve on the side of pork chops for family dinner.
Fresh corn and stone-ground girts might be the stars of this dish, but don't forget the cream cheese and butter. The perfect balance of creamy and crunchy arrives in an hour. Once removed from the stove, make sure you top with scallions and melted butter. This is a step you don't want to miss. This Creamed-Corn Grits recipe serves 8, so leftovers are likely. Grits are known to stiffen up as they cool, but this recipe tolerates reheating multiple times, just add a little water when heating them back up.