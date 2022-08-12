Few things are better than enjoying a butter-slabbed, salt-sprinkled piece of corn on the cob. That is, until you've tried this almost-as-easy creamed corn recipe, inspired by the summer bounty that is baskets overflowing with ears of tender corn kernels. This recipe for creamed corn is light on the seasoning to celebrate the natural, sweet flavor of summer corn. If you've ever ordered creamed corn (it's both a popular steakhouse staple and a barbecue side offering) but never thought to make it at home, this straightforward recipe is sure to rectify that quickly.

Fresh Versus Frozen Corn

While this dish can be made using frozen corn kernels, if fresh corn is in season, we recommend going with the seasonal summer vegetable, cut right from the cobs.

Fresh corn kernels are going to be sweeter than their frozen siblings, and if you are working with the latter, you'll probably want to add a little honey to complement the natural flavor. It's optional though and definitely not necessary if your corn has been cut fresh.

Ingredients for Creamed Corn

The ingredient list for this recipe is a short one, with salt, pepper, flour, and butter making up half of the dish's ingredients. Aside from those standard kitchen staples and the star ingredient—corn—you'll need one small onion. A yellow onion is preferable, but in a pinch, you can substitute a white onion. Heavy whipping cream (about a cup and a half) and chives round out the list of ingredients

If using fresh corn, you'll need about eight ears of corn, and if going the frozen route, that's equivalent to two 10-ounce packages.

The recipe calls for unsalted butter, but if all you have is salted butter on hand, simply adjust the amount of salt from a teaspoon to a quarter or a half teaspoon or to taste. Black pepper, a quarter teaspoon, can be freshly ground or pre-ground, and you can always add more or less depending on your preference.

How to Make Creamed Corn

Creamed corn is the type of side dish that tastes like it took hours but in reality took just a few minutes. Here, find out how to make reamed corn with step-by-step guides.

Step 1. Cook onion

Preheat a skillet to medium heat, and add the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the onion, and cook, stirring often, until the pieces are translucent, about 2 minutes.

cooking onions in cast iron skillet Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Step 2. Add corn

To the tender onions, add the fresh or frozen corn and the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is tender and juicy. This will take about 6 to 8 minutes.

cooking corn in cast iron skillet Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Step 3. Add flour

Sprinkle the flour into the pan with the corn and onions. Stir until well combined.

Don't skip this step. Cooking the flour is required so that the creamed corn will thicken nicely once you add the cream. But if you don't cook it just a bit first, you'll taste raw flour, which isn't a great experience.

adding flour to corn for creamed corn Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Step 4. Add cream

Next, add the cream and honey, if you're planning to use it. Stir until incorporated, making sure no flour lumps remain. Cook the creamed corn until the sauce thickens. This should take 3 to 4 minutes but may take longer if your corn released a lot of liquid.

thickened creamed corn Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Melissa Gray / Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

Top with fresh chopped chives to finish off the creamed corn before serving.

Serving Ideas for Creamed Corn

This vegetable side dish goes great with roast chicken, pork tenderloin, or meatloaf. It could also be served alongside a barbecue spread, whether that's ribs, burgers, or smoked turkey. Any hearty or savory main will go well with the simple yet bright nature of this corn dish.

And if you happen to have leftovers, a scoop of creamed corn will take your omelet game to new heights.

The dish can easily be reheated and enjoyed by itself or with a crunchy green salad for lunch the next day. This creamed corn is incredibly versatile and goes well with countless meats, fish, and even these vegan boneless ribs from Terry Sargent. Serve it alongside a pan-roasted salmon or with sautéed scallops. Sip a crisp and slightly sweet lemonade or a buttery Chardonnay, and pat yourself on the back for making yet another satisfying weeknight dinner.

Why We Love This Recipe

Even after factoring chopping time, this recipe takes about 20 minutes from start to finish. In the middle of the summer when ears of corn are in abundance at farmers' markets and grocery stores, and a homemade meal without a lot of fuss is the goal, this creamed corn recipe gets the job done. It can even work on its own with a thick slice of buttered bread for added substance. Or use it to reinvent the leftover chicken and rice in your fridge.