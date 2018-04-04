Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast Recipe

Who remembers eating this nostalgic dish at Grandma's house? Creamed chipped beef may not be so common anymore, but this classic dish – made popular in the military for its filling, hearty use of dried beef – found itself a home on many Southern tables. The creamy, gravy-like white sauce rehydrates dried beef, and a pinch of black pepper gives this simplistic recipe a little depth of flavor. Although many folks like to serve creamed chipped beef over thick, golden slices of Texas toast, you can also spoon over warm buttermilk biscuits. Many folks remember it as breakfast back in the day, but we think it's a comforting weekend recipe to bring to the table every once in a while. Talk about a recipe that takes us back!

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat until bubbling. Stir in flour, and then add whole milk, whisking until flour is completely incorporated. Stir constantly until the sauce has thickened.

  • Add pepper and strips of dried beef to sauce mixture, stirring until pepper is incorporated and beef is evenly coated. Spoon over Texas toast or biscuit halves; serve warm and top with additional ground pepper, if desired.

