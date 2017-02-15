If fun is what you're looking for, this simple cake, enlivened with cream soda and confetti sprinkles, will make your day. Freeze-dried strawberries give the icing a naturally pink color and tangy-sweet flavor.
Loved this recipe! First I was thrown off by baking a cake in a jelly roll pan when I didn’t read it was a jelly roll ( had to reread to make sure) I never would have thought to add the fruit to the frosting how incredibly clever and I will be doing this again and again, experimenting. I did make one substitution to the frosting and added 1/2 bag freeze dried raspberries along with the strawberries ...so yummy! Husband thought flavor of cake was good like a fresh/good fortune cookie flavor (his words). We will make this again, already thinking of a layer of peanut butter before the frosting to make it a pb&j cake. Thank you
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream Recipe
Servings Per Recipe:
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.