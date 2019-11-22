Cream Cheese Cookie Wreaths
These Christmas wreaths are so pretty you will be tempted to hang them on your tree, which isn't a bad idea if you can keep pets and little children from munching on them. Simply tie on a colorful ribbon and hang them from a branch. Or you can add them to a pretty cookie tin and give as a food gift, along with a host of other favorite Christmas cookies. Before you get started, make sure your cream cheese and butter have softened; this is the only way to get a creamy start to the cookie recipe. The dough needs to chill at least an hour so be sure and factor that time in when you plan to bake cookies. You can use your favorite cookie cutters with this recipe to make festive Christmas tree cookies stars, and bells. Decorate with your favorite color of sugar pearls and sanding sugar.