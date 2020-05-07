36 Recipes You Can Make with A Block of Cream Cheese

By Jenna Sims Updated February 24, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Cream cheese is one of those simple yet hardworking ingredients that plays a role in some of our favorite recipes. It's so versatile it can be used for every course and meal from breakfast to dessert including appetizers, dips, casseroles, cakes, and more. We'll always love using cream cheese in classic desserts like cheesecakes and of course in frostings, but these recipes will show you just how many different ways there are to use cream cheese while cooking. So next time you have an unused block of cream cheese in the fridge, put it to good use with one of these delicious recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 36

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Upgrade your next batch of homemade brownies and make them even sweeter by swirling a cream cheese mixture over the top for perfectly soft squares. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 36

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Your Instant Pot will help you get chili on the table from start to finish in just 45 minutes.

3 of 36

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Once you've added cream cheese to your pound cake, you'll never want to make it any other way again.

Advertisement

4 of 36

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

We've upgraded the South's favorite appetizer of cream cheese and pepper jelly by using seasoned crackers as the base and then topping it with pan-fried shrimp. 

5 of 36

Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake

Make the most of rhubarb's short growing season with this tangy spoke cake.

6 of 36

Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

Delicious when served for breakfast, brunch, or dinner, this cheesy frittata will come together in just 35 minutes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 36

Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

These pretty cheesecake bars taste just as good as they look.

8 of 36

Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

We use three of our favorite condiments, cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise, to give this dip the ultimate creamy texture.

9 of 36

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

This recipe starts with apple cake batter that's combined with cream cheese filling and then topped with praline frosting. Need we say more?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 36

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Creamy skillet corn serves as a flavorful base for smoked sausage and shrimp. 

11 of 36

Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake

You'll need not just one but two 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese for the filling of this decadent homemade King Cake.

12 of 36

Party Poppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

These two-bite appetizers are sure to please, in fact, don't be surprised when they fly off the platter. Just go ahead and double this easy recipe. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 36

Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Get the favor of cheesecake in a bowl in just 15 minutes.

14 of 36

Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

We turned the beloved sandwich into a crowd-pleasing dip.

15 of 36

Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting

Perhaps the most classic dessert that makes use of cream cheese is the Red Velvet Cake. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 36

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Make sure to allow your cream cheese time to come to room temperature before you start preparing your muffins.

17 of 36

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Credit: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

Recipe: Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham

This creamy dip can be prepared ahead of time and heated just before serving. Pita chips or toasted French bread are ideal for dipping. 

18 of 36

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

Jarred lemon curd and cream cheese create the gooey layers that sit on top of  the cookie base. This citrus treat comes together in less than 30 minutes. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 36

Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

This dip needs to chill for at least two hours before serving, but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week making it a great make-ahead option.

20 of 36

Frozen Cheesecake Bites

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Frozen Cheesecake Bites

These no-bake bites are not only refreshing but they're also patriotic making them great for summer holiday cookouts. 

21 of 36

Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream cheese frosting is the ideal finishing touch for these rich coconut cupcakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 36

Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts

Pull together this 10-minute appetizer anytime you have company for a filling pre-dinner snack.

23 of 36

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Throw this one-dish breakfast together the night before serving and let it chill. The next morning, simply pop it in the oven for a decadent breakfast the whole family will love.

24 of 36

Cream Cheese Ice Cream

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick / Food Styling Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Cream Cheese Ice Cream

This recipe can be compared to cream cheese frosting in ice cream form, so it's acceptable to eat with a spoon. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 36

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

If you're tasked with making an appetizer, a cheesy dip is always a good idea. 

26 of 36

Cream Cheese Pastries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries

This recipe makes four loaves, so there's plenty for every member of the family. 

27 of 36

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

Cream cheese is one of the most important ingredients in our most popular cake ever. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 36

Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets

The secret ingredient behind the easy filling for these tartlets is chive-and-onion cream cheese. Plenty of flavor with minimal effort. 

29 of 36

Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip

Cream cheese, mayonnaise, and shredded cheese come together to make one indulgent dip. You'll know it's ready to take out of the oven when the top is golden and bubbly. 

30 of 36

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

While these cookies were made with holiday cookie swaps in mind, they can also serve as a bite-sized treat year-round. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 36

Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites

Store-bought phyllo pastry shells help these bite-sized appetizers come together in under 30 minutes. 

32 of 36

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Mixing cream cheese with chives, radishes, dill, lemon zest, and lemon juice creates a flavor-packed spread for this indulgent bagel sandwich. 

33 of 36

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Top this chilled tart with fresh summer berries and basil leaves just before serving. 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 36

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Upgrade this pound cake by garnishing with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

35 of 36

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese 

You can thank two blocks of cream cheese for the extra creamy texture of these make-ahead mashed potatoes. Just don't over beat your spuds or else they could get gummy. 

36 of 36

Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

This quick-bread recipe can be made in either loaf or muffin form. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims