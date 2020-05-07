36 Recipes You Can Make with A Block of Cream Cheese
Cream cheese is one of those simple yet hardworking ingredients that plays a role in some of our favorite recipes. It's so versatile it can be used for every course and meal from breakfast to dessert including appetizers, dips, casseroles, cakes, and more. We'll always love using cream cheese in classic desserts like cheesecakes and of course in frostings, but these recipes will show you just how many different ways there are to use cream cheese while cooking. So next time you have an unused block of cream cheese in the fridge, put it to good use with one of these delicious recipes.
Cream Cheese Brownies
Upgrade your next batch of homemade brownies and make them even sweeter by swirling a cream cheese mixture over the top for perfectly soft squares.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Your Instant Pot will help you get chili on the table from start to finish in just 45 minutes.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Once you've added cream cheese to your pound cake, you'll never want to make it any other way again.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
We've upgraded the South's favorite appetizer of cream cheese and pepper jelly by using seasoned crackers as the base and then topping it with pan-fried shrimp.
Rhubarb-Cream Cheese Spoke Cake
Make the most of rhubarb's short growing season with this tangy spoke cake.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Delicious when served for breakfast, brunch, or dinner, this cheesy frittata will come together in just 35 minutes
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars
These pretty cheesecake bars taste just as good as they look.
Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
We use three of our favorite condiments, cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise, to give this dip the ultimate creamy texture.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
This recipe starts with apple cake batter that's combined with cream cheese filling and then topped with praline frosting. Need we say more?
Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage
Creamy skillet corn serves as a flavorful base for smoked sausage and shrimp.
Praline-Cream Cheese King Cake
You'll need not just one but two 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese for the filling of this decadent homemade King Cake.
Party Poppers
These two-bite appetizers are sure to please, in fact, don't be surprised when they fly off the platter. Just go ahead and double this easy recipe.
Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
Get the favor of cheesecake in a bowl in just 15 minutes.
Baked BLT Dip
We turned the beloved sandwich into a crowd-pleasing dip.
Red Velvet Cake with White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Frosting
Perhaps the most classic dessert that makes use of cream cheese is the Red Velvet Cake.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
Make sure to allow your cream cheese time to come to room temperature before you start preparing your muffins.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
This creamy dip can be prepared ahead of time and heated just before serving. Pita chips or toasted French bread are ideal for dipping.
Lemon Cream Cheese Bars
Jarred lemon curd and cream cheese create the gooey layers that sit on top of the cookie base. This citrus treat comes together in less than 30 minutes.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
This dip needs to chill for at least two hours before serving, but can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week making it a great make-ahead option.
Frozen Cheesecake Bites
These no-bake bites are not only refreshing but they're also patriotic making them great for summer holiday cookouts.
Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Cream cheese frosting is the ideal finishing touch for these rich coconut cupcakes.
Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts
Pull together this 10-minute appetizer anytime you have company for a filling pre-dinner snack.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Throw this one-dish breakfast together the night before serving and let it chill. The next morning, simply pop it in the oven for a decadent breakfast the whole family will love.
Cream Cheese Ice Cream
This recipe can be compared to cream cheese frosting in ice cream form, so it's acceptable to eat with a spoon.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
If you're tasked with making an appetizer, a cheesy dip is always a good idea.
Cream Cheese Pastries
This recipe makes four loaves, so there's plenty for every member of the family.
Hummingbird Cake
Cream cheese is one of the most important ingredients in our most popular cake ever.
Cheesy Mushroom Tartlets
The secret ingredient behind the easy filling for these tartlets is chive-and-onion cream cheese. Plenty of flavor with minimal effort.
Smoky Field Pea-and-Greens Dip
Cream cheese, mayonnaise, and shredded cheese come together to make one indulgent dip. You'll know it's ready to take out of the oven when the top is golden and bubbly.
Cheesecake Cookies
While these cookies were made with holiday cookie swaps in mind, they can also serve as a bite-sized treat year-round.
Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites
Store-bought phyllo pastry shells help these bite-sized appetizers come together in under 30 minutes.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Mixing cream cheese with chives, radishes, dill, lemon zest, and lemon juice creates a flavor-packed spread for this indulgent bagel sandwich.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Top this chilled tart with fresh summer berries and basil leaves just before serving.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Upgrade this pound cake by garnishing with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese
You can thank two blocks of cream cheese for the extra creamy texture of these make-ahead mashed potatoes. Just don't over beat your spuds or else they could get gummy.
Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread
This quick-bread recipe can be made in either loaf or muffin form.