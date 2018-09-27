Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies Recipe

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which means it's the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas cookies! And, these festive treats are sure to be a hit at your next holiday party. If your family has an annual Christmas cookie contest, these cream cheese delights are likely to take home the winning prize. Packed with oodles of delicious favor and an adorable red and green sprinkle boarder, what's not to love? Complete with butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and sugar, these holiday cookies are a must-have. You won't be able to resist sneaking even 3 or 4 extra cookies after the kids go to bed. Speaking of the youngsters, this is a great recipe to get them involved. It's very easy to master, so the entire family can join in on the fun. However, no Southern treat would be complete without a pecan, and these decadent cookies have plenty. Don't miss out on the goodness, and make these Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies as soon as you can.