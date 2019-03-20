Cream Cheese Brownies

These ultra-gooey brownies have a rich and tangy layer of sweetness that comes from a simple cream cheese mixture swirled over the top of the brownies. With a high proportion of melted chocolate in the brownies batter, each rich square is dense and perfectly soft.
This recipe was nowhere near cooked in the time indicated in the recipe. I had to throw all the brownies out except the edge pieces.
Southern Living Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/13/2022
Something has to be off with this recipe. They came out way too gooey, to the point of being undercooked. Simply not the consistency of any brownies I have ever tasted and certainly not dense like the recipe indicated.
Southern Living Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2022
The brownies look great, and I am anxious to make them. However, do I use semi-sweet chocolate chips or milk chocolate chips?
Karin Lerczak
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2021
These are fantastic! I love that they have melted chocolate along with the cocoa powder. I also added pure almond extract to both the brownie and cheesecake batter, AMAZING!!! I made these yesterday and they are so goey while they are still warm! However, having them fresh out of the fridge on this muggy day, almost reminds me of a spectacular creamy fudge! I can’t decide which I like best, this recipe is a keeper and will be the ONLY way I make brownies from now on!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.