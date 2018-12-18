Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad

Rating: Unrated

This sparkling and colorful congealed salad deserves a spot of honor on your holiday table. When you feel overwhelmed (and over-stuffed) by all the delicious but filling side dishes and casseroles, chill out with a serving of this cool and fruity cranberry jello salad. A congealed salad is the ideal side dish to add to your holiday menu: you can make it ahead and since it doesn't require baking, it won't take up valuable space in your oven. Filled with crunchy walnuts, crisp celery, sweet pineapple, and tart cranberries, every cool bite of this jello salad is an explosion of tasty flavors. Don't reserve this recipe just for the holidays, however. Congealed salads are a welcome addition at brunches, showers, and ladies' luncheons. Scout out antique shops or your grandmother's pantry to look for vintage gelatin molds and see for yourself what kind of jiggly fun you can create with a congealed salad.    

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Place the walnuts on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 10 minutes. Set aside. Toss chopped cranberries with sugar. Let stand while preparing salad.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve the gelatin in boiling water, then stir in the lemon juice and salt. Drain the pineapple and reserve syrup. Pour reserved syrup into gelatin mixture and cool thoroughly. Stir in the carbonated beverage and chill until thickened.

  • Stir the cranberry mixture, pineapple, celery, and walnuts into gelatin mixture. Spoon into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 6-cup mold and chill until set, 4 hours. Unmold onto salad greens.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/02/2021