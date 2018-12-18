This sparkling and colorful congealed salad deserves a spot of honor on your holiday table. When you feel overwhelmed (and over-stuffed) by all the delicious but filling side dishes and casseroles, chill out with a serving of this cool and fruity cranberry jello salad. A congealed salad is the ideal side dish to add to your holiday menu: you can make it ahead and since it doesn't require baking, it won't take up valuable space in your oven. Filled with crunchy walnuts, crisp celery, sweet pineapple, and tart cranberries, every cool bite of this jello salad is an explosion of tasty flavors. Don't reserve this recipe just for the holidays, however. Congealed salads are a welcome addition at brunches, showers, and ladies' luncheons. Scout out antique shops or your grandmother's pantry to look for vintage gelatin molds and see for yourself what kind of jiggly fun you can create with a congealed salad.