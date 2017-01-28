Cranberry Upside-Down Cake Recipe
Upside-down cake has never been easier. Simply stir together light brown sugar, melted butter, and a can of whole-berry cranberry sauce. Pour into a greased, 5-quart slow cooker. Top with a package of fresh cranberries. A package of pound cake mix is the secret convenience ingredient in this simple cake. Beat the mix along with milk, eggs, and almond extract with an electric mixer on low for two minutes. Pour the batter over the cranberry mixture already in the slow cooker. Cook on HIGH for just over two hours or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. After turning the slow cooker off, let it sit for 20 minutes. Invert the cake onto a large plate or platter. Serve with your favorite vanilla or vanilla bean ice cream. It tastes absolutely decadent when served warm, but you can also serve it room temperature if you're making this recipe ahead of time. Our Cranberry Upside-Down Cake recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.