Cranberry Sangría Punch Recipe

This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangria is a staff favorite but comes with a warning: It goes down easy. You can make it a day ahead to make your life that much easier, and just add the Champagne right before serving. Cheers to your new favorite drink for a crowd! Even though cranberries are usually reserved for holidays, you'll be very tempted to make this punch all year long (we won't judge!). This fruity drink has a beautiful ruby red color, so it's a picture-perfect addition to any holiday bar. Serve this sangria drink in a festive punch bowl or large pitcher, and make sure to have plenty of apple and orange slices available to guests for garnishing. All of our Test Kitchen professionals agreed that this Cranberry Sangria Punch is so delicious that they could easily overindulge, but we think your lineup of holiday appetizers and snacks will more than make up for it. Add champagne that's been chilled right before serving for the best fizzy results. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Be sure to use Brut champagne, not Prosecco, as it could make this fruity drink too sweet. If you've never used Campari before, it's available in liquor stores with the aperitifs. We're all about the big batch cocktails when it comes to hosting any party, and this Christmas special is an easy favorite.