Cranberry-Pecan Stuffing Recipe
This reader recipe, by Charles and Mary White of Birmingham, Alabama was published in our December 1996 issue in a story called "Dinner at the White House." The Whites host an impressive holiday supper club for friends and shared their festive menu, which includes Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing garnished with sugared fruit. The sweet-savory stuffing, flavored with orange liqueur (substitute orange juice for liqueur if you prefer), pork sausage, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans, pairs wonderfully with the mild roasted pork. You can make the stuffing the day before the party. Place it in a large bowl; cover and chill until ready to bake. If not preparing a roast, spoon all stuffing into two lightly greased 11- x 7- x 1½ –inch baking dishes; bake as directed. If you want to take a break from the usual holiday ham, beef tenderloin, or roasted turkey, this showstopping crown pork roast filled with this decadent homemade stuffing will make a lovely centerpiece on any Christmas table.