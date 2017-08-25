Cranberry-Pecan Stuffing Recipe

This reader recipe, by Charles and Mary White of Birmingham, Alabama was published in our December 1996 issue in a story called "Dinner at the White House." The Whites host an impressive holiday supper club for friends and shared their festive menu, which includes Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing garnished with sugared fruit. The sweet-savory stuffing, flavored with orange liqueur (substitute orange juice for liqueur if you prefer), pork sausage, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans, pairs wonderfully with the mild roasted pork. You can make the stuffing the day before the party. Place it in a large bowl; cover and chill until ready to bake. If not preparing a roast, spoon all stuffing into two lightly greased 11- x 7- x 1½ –inch baking dishes; bake as directed. If you want to take a break from the usual holiday ham, beef tenderloin, or roasted turkey, this showstopping crown pork roast filled with this decadent homemade stuffing will make a lovely centerpiece on any Christmas table.

By Charles and Mary White

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cranberries and liqueur in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat, and set pan aside.

  • Brown sausage in a large skillet, stirring until it crumbles; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Set sausage aside.

  • Add celery and onion to reserved drippings; cook over medium-high heat 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Add butter and next 4 ingredients; cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until butter melts.

  • Combine the cranberry mixture, sausage, stuffing mix and seasoning packet, orange rind, and pecans in a large bowl, stirring well.

  • Spoon 2 cups of stuffing into crown pork roast; spoon remainder of stuffing into a lightly greased 13- x 9- x 2-inch baking dish.

  • Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes; uncover and bake 10 additional minutes or until lightly browned.

Test Kitchen Tip:

You can substitute an equal amount of orange juice for liqueur.

