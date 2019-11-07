Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
Bring the bright flavors and colors of the holidays to your morning table with this "good-to-the-last-crumb" coffee cake. Flavored with cranberries, toasted pecans, and a hint of cinnamon, this coffee cake is also a good choice when hosting a brunch, served alongside a hot breakfast casserole, or a late afternoon snack enjoyed with a cup of coffee. Even when baked up to two days in advance, this cake will stay tender; just store in an air-tight container on your countertop. This recipe, like many other coffee cake recipes, can be easily doubled. Make one cake for your family and give the other as a gift or take it to your office holiday potluck party. If you have leftover coffee cake, cut it into individual pieces, wrap securely in plastic wrap, then again in aluminum foil, then freeze. Just pop a piece of cake in the microwave whenever you need a quick treat.