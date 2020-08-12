Cranberry-Orange Cake with Orange Buttercream
A hit at any occasion, from birthdays to baby showers, we particularly love our Cranberry-Orange Cake at the holidays. Tender layers of cake covered in a beautiful orange buttercream and garnished with citrus and cranberries… we couldn’t dream up a better ending to a Thanksgiving meal or Christmas Eve dinner if we tried.The magic starts with folding cranberries into the batter. Once baked, the contrast of tart cranberries to tender sweet layers of cake is made even better by fresh citrus notes from a beautiful orange buttercream. The fresh orange juice and zest in the frosting makes it the perfect package. If you’re using frozen cranberries, don’t be alarmed by little crates the berries might make in the layers. Once the cake is frosted, they’ll disappear. Tossing your barriers in a little flour also helps them from sticking to the bottom of your layers and lining your pans with parchment provides a little extra insurance to prevent cake from sticking to your pans, particularly with barriers stirred into the batter.