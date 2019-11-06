Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
How do you make a traditional butter cookie even better? Add the festive notes of cranberry and orange, that's how. This cookie dough needs to chill at least 2 hours, so you can make this the night before and bake cookies the next day. Before you get started, make sure your butter is adequately softened; this is key to creating a smooth and creamy dough. Try using dried cherries for the cranberries or lemon zest instead of orange, and add a touch of crushed, dried rosemary to the batter. To get a really sharp rectangular shape to your dough, after wrapping it in plastic wrap, put the log in an empty aluminum foil box, gently re-form the log around the box and refrigerate. This cookie recipe is a tasty selection when hosting or attending a cookie swap. Or add them to a lineup of other holiday cookies, package in a decorative tin and give as a delicious food gift.