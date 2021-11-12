Cranberry-Orange Bundt Cake

The pop of sweet-tart flavor your holiday dessert spread has been missing.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Studded with cranberries and drizzled with a simple orange glaze, this classic Christmas Bundt is the dessert your holiday party has been missing. The tender, super moist cake marries tart cranberries and notes of sweet orange to create a slice that's hard to turn down. The glaze sets on the top of the cake just right, making sure that each bite starts with a hint of orange flavor. Though impressive, this holiday Bundt is actually pretty simple to prepare. To ensure the outside of your cake comes out clean, don't forget to spray your pan generously with baking spray. Missing chunks and stuck-on pieces are the last thing you want with a Bundt this pretty. It's also helpful to toss your cranberries with some of the cake flour. This coating will allow them to suspend in the batter better. You can normally find frozen cranberries at the store year-round, but if you have trouble sourcing orange liqueur, you can swap in Cointreau, Triple Sec, or even orange juice.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together baking powder, 2 ¾ cups of the cake flour, and ¾ teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until well combined and mixture starts to become fluffy and lighter in color, about 2 minutes, scraping down sides and bottom of bowl as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat on low speed just until incorporated. Beat in sour cream, vanilla, 1 tablespoon of the orange liqueur, and 1 teaspoon of the orange zest. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, and beat on low speed just until combined. Toss frozen cranberries with remaining ¼ cup cake flour in a medium bowl, and fold into cake batter. Coat a 10-inch Bundt pan generously with baking spray. Spoon batter into prepared pan, and spread evenly.  Bake in preheated oven until cake is golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Loosen sides of cake with an offset spatula; invert cake onto wire rack, and cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon orange juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon orange liqueur, 1 teaspoon orange zest, and ⅛ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add remaining 1 tablespoon orange juice, if necessary, 1 teaspoon at a time, for desired consistency. Spoon glaze over top of cooled cake.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021