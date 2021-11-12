Studded with cranberries and drizzled with a simple orange glaze, this classic Christmas Bundt is the dessert your holiday party has been missing. The tender, super moist cake marries tart cranberries and notes of sweet orange to create a slice that's hard to turn down. The glaze sets on the top of the cake just right, making sure that each bite starts with a hint of orange flavor. Though impressive, this holiday Bundt is actually pretty simple to prepare. To ensure the outside of your cake comes out clean, don't forget to spray your pan generously with baking spray. Missing chunks and stuck-on pieces are the last thing you want with a Bundt this pretty. It's also helpful to toss your cranberries with some of the cake flour. This coating will allow them to suspend in the batter better. You can normally find frozen cranberries at the store year-round, but if you have trouble sourcing orange liqueur, you can swap in Cointreau, Triple Sec, or even orange juice.