Cranberry Moscow Mule
If you're on the hunt for a signature drink for the season, stop the search. This Cranberry Moscow Mule is the perfect holiday cocktail. After sipping on just one of these fresh drinks, this recipe may immediately become a new Christmas tradition for your family too. Tart and refreshing, this Cranberry Moscow Mule is full of cozy flavor. Aside from this drink being delicious, it's also pretty enough for your biggest event of the year. The ginger candy and cranberry garnish is cute and adds a burst of sweet and mildly spicy flavor to the cocktail. Adding frozen cranberries directly to the glass is like having flavorful, colorful ice cubes. Sweet cranberry juice, tart lime juice, and slightly spiced ginger beer make for a flavorful profile in one mug. Set up a cocktail station where guests can make their own Cranberry Moscow Mules this season, and let the festive fun begin!