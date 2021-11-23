Cranberry Moscow Mule

This festive sipper is dangerously easy to drink.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
If you're on the hunt for a signature drink for the season, stop the search. This Cranberry Moscow Mule is the perfect holiday cocktail. After sipping on just one of these fresh drinks, this recipe may immediately become a new Christmas tradition for your family too. Tart and refreshing, this Cranberry Moscow Mule is full of cozy flavor. Aside from this drink being delicious, it's also pretty enough for your biggest event of the year. The ginger candy and cranberry garnish is cute and adds a burst of sweet and mildly spicy flavor to the cocktail. Adding frozen cranberries directly to the glass is like having flavorful, colorful ice cubes. Sweet cranberry juice, tart lime juice, and slightly spiced ginger beer make for a flavorful profile in one mug. Set up a cocktail station where guests can make their own Cranberry Moscow Mules this season, and let the festive fun begin!   

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thread ginger chew pieces and 2 of the cranberries alternately on a cocktail toothpick; set aside. Fill a chilled copper Moscow Mule mug with crushed ice and remaining frozen cranberries. Add vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice; stir to combine. Top with ginger beer, and garnish with lime wheels and cranberry/ginger toothpick. Serve immediately.

© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/24/2021