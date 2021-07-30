If there is a bridal tea or baby shower being planned anywhere in the South, you can be assured someone will bring a cut glass platter of lemon bars for the dessert table. Just like fried chicken at a family reunion, sweet-tart lemon bars are expected at all Spring gatherings. For an unexpected twist on this favorite treat, we added cranberries to this recipe for extra color and flavor. A buttery, delicious shortbread acts as the base for the cranberry jam layer, followed by a sweet and tangy lemon curd, which is so easy to make you will never again purchase it at the store. These bars are a great make-ahead dessert because you can make the lemon curd in advance and store it in the refrigerator until ready to use. These Cranberry-Lemon Bars slice easily and garnished with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, make a colorful display on your party table. If transporting for a party, keep cool until ready to serve.