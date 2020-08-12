Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
Nothing says the holidays like an appetizer table speckled with seasonal dips and assorted cheeses. We’ll never turn down a hearty spinach dip or a bowl of homemade pimiento cheese, but it’s always a delight when a seasonal flavor makes the spread. Enter our Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip. A welcomed change from the classics we're used to seeing at holiday party after holiday party, this spread melds spicy, tangy, sweet, and creamy all into one bite. The salsa, which features two types of cranberries, thawed and dried, a splash of orange juice, and a hint of jalapeño packs in the flavor and works well against a layer of whipped cream cheese. If you’re a lover of heat, you can pack a little more punch by adding jalapeños to the top of the dish too. Once blended and layered together in a large bowl, simply cover for a few hours before your guests arrive. Serve alongside Carr’s Table Water Crackers or tortilla chips, but be sure to save any leftovers. It’s the perfect topping for toast in the morning and even works well as a condiment for turkey sandwiches the next day