Cranberry Fluff Salad
At any Southern get-together, whether it be a casual Sunday dinner or festive holiday feast, there is a place for a retro fluff salad, and this recipe for cranberry salad is guaranteed to liven up any spread. Simple in ingredients and super easy in prep, this vintage-inspired recipe is sweet, tart, creamy, and studded with crunchy pecans for a well-rounded flavor to top off any meal. Because in true Southern fashion, we don’t always save these delicacies for after dinner is finished, instead plopping a hearty scoop right next to the green bean casserole. Every ingredient for this cranberry salad is easy to find, especially considering you can use fresh or thawed frozen cranberries from the grocery store. Just a few more staples—cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, seedless red grapes, and mini marshmallows—and you’re set with a fruity, fluffy treat that even the kids will love. Serve up this Cranberry Fluff Salad at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and come summertime, too.