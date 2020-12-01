Filled with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and orange zest and juice, and topped off with with a creamy eggnog drizzle, this easy quick bread will get you in the holiday spirit. Although Cranberry Eggnog Bread is special enough to wrap up and give as an edible gift (just skip the glaze), it's almost too easy to make. Simply combine the wet and dry ingredients to make a batter, fold in the cranberries and nuts, then bake until the bread is golden and fragrant. Be sure to let the loaf cool completely before you slice it for the neatest slices. Although the recipe is delicious as-is, you can also tweak it to make a warm spiced cake. Omit the orange zest and juice and replace with an equal amount (1/2 teaspoon each) of cinnamon and nutmeg, then add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. Or add 1 tablespoon rum to the glaze mixture for a little extra holiday spirit. Want to make this bread outside of the holiday season? Look for Borden brand eggnog on Amazon.com.