Cranberry Eggnog Bread

active:
20 mins
bake:
50 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Filled with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and orange zest and juice, and topped off with with a creamy eggnog drizzle, this easy quick bread will get you in the holiday spirit. Although Cranberry Eggnog Bread is special enough to wrap up and give as an edible gift (just skip the glaze), it's almost too easy to make. Simply combine the wet and dry ingredients to make a batter, fold in the cranberries and nuts, then bake until the bread is golden and fragrant. Be sure to let the loaf cool completely before you slice it for the neatest slices. Although the recipe is delicious as-is, you can also tweak it to make a warm spiced cake. Omit the orange zest and juice and replace with an equal amount (1/2 teaspoon each) of cinnamon and nutmeg, then add 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. Or add 1 tablespoon rum to the glaze mixture for a little extra holiday spirit. Want to make this bread outside of the holiday season? Look for Borden brand eggnog on Amazon.com.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-x4-inch loaf pan; tap out any excess flour. Set aside.

  • Whisk together eggs, granulated sugar, melted butter, orange zest and juice, and 1/2 cup of the eggnog in a large bowl until well combined. Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to egg mixture; stir together until just combined. Fold in cranberries and walnuts. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pan, and spread evenly.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Let loaf cool in pan 10 minutes. Gently turn out onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk together powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the eggnog until combined, adding up to remaining 1 tablespoon eggnog, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired glaze consistency. Drizzle glaze over bread before serving.

