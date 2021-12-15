Cranberry Christmas Cake
It's the sweet-tart holiday dessert that'll find it's way onto your holiday sideboard again and again.
This Cranberry Christmas Cake is the prettiest finale for your holiday meal. We'll let you in on a secret, though: It only requires about 20 minutes of hands-on time. Thanks to a bit of buttermilk in the batter, the layers are extremely tender. A hint of cinnamon adds warmth, while tart cranberries balance the flavors out beautifully and add a nice chewy texture. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Be sure to gently fold in berries with a rubber spatula so as not to overwork the batter and to keep from breaking up the berries. The Orange Buttercream is slightly tangy from the cream cheese, which is lovely paired with a splash of orange juice. This Cranberry Christmas Cake finds a perfect harmony of not-too-sweet and not-too-tart. A halo of rosemary sprigs garnished with orange slices and sparkling cranberries makes for a beautiful cake topping that doesn't take insane decorating ability. Our Test Kitchen Pros said the first time you make this cake definitely won't be the last.