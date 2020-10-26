Cranberry Chicken Salad
Rotisserie chicken can do magical things—and there’s no better example than this Cranberry Chicken Salad recipe. We dressed up the grocery-store staple with celery, sweet pickle relish, chives, parsley, and seasonal favorite dried cranberries to create one festive dish. We tossed it all in a dressing of Dijon mustard and mayonnaise with the smoothest and creamiest results. While the recipe calls for cranberries, you can easily swap in cubed apples if you prefer. And since we’re talking riffs, go ahead and use shredded chicken rather than cutting into cubes if that’s more your style. We know that chicken salad is one of those dishes that is ripe for interpretation, and oftentimes tastes even better when built to suit. No matter how you make it, this chicken salad is the seasonal update on a beloved classic that you’ll turn to again and again this season.