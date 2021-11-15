Baked brie, but make it holiday-ready. Little bites of baked brie are always a top draft pick when it comes to hors d'oeuvres—after all, who doesn't love soft, melty cheese nestled inside a crunchy shell? But believe us when we tell you that this fan-favorite appetizer just got better. With the addition of cranberry, we're making these perfect baked bites just a touch more festive. Without further ado, meet our Cranberry Baked Brie Bites.