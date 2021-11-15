Cranberry Baked Brie Bites

A festive take on your go-to appetizer.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
30 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Baked brie, but make it holiday-ready. Little bites of baked brie are always a top draft pick when it comes to hors d'oeuvres—after all, who doesn't love soft, melty cheese nestled inside a crunchy shell? But believe us when we tell you that this fan-favorite appetizer just got better. With the addition of cranberry, we're making these perfect baked bites just a touch more festive. Without further ado, meet our Cranberry Baked Brie Bites.

These pretty appetizers have it all: gooey cheese, crunchy nuts, flaky pastry, and a hit of tangy sweetness from cranberries. A puff pastry shell delivers an extra-buttery crunch to these bites, forming a perfect cup for the brie wedges to melt in. A homemade cranberry sauce—infused with orange zest and honey—gets spooned on top after baking, bringing a colorful, tart note to these brie bites. Garnish with pecans and fresh sage leaves to complete the dish. Pair these Cranberry Baked Brie Bites with a dry sparkling wine for the ultimate bite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Bring orange juice, 1 tablespoon water, and honey to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally. Add cranberries, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have burst and mixture has thickened slightly and reduced to about ¾ cup, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in orange zest, chopped sage, and salt. Cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, spray 2 (12-cup) mini muffin pans with cooking spray. Place puff pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface, and roll into 2 (12- x 9-inch) rectangles. Generously prick each rectangle with a fork. Cut each dough rectangle into 12 (3-inch) squares. Press squares into muffin pan cavities, crimping edges of dough together as needed to fit, leaving a ½-inch overhang. Chill 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, trim rind edges from Brie rounds (there is no need to trim rind from top and bottom of rounds). Discard rind edges. Cut each round into 12 (about ½-ounce, ¾-inch-wide) wedges. 

  • Place a Brie wedge in each pastry cup, folding in half if needed for a better fit. Bake in preheated oven until pastry has puffed and is golden brown and Brie has melted, 24 to 30 minutes. Remove pans from oven, and cool slightly on wire racks, about 5 minutes. Remove Brie bites from pans, and top each with about 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce, ½ teaspoon pecans, and sage leaves. Reserve remaining cranberry sauce for another use. Serve immediately, or let cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes. 

