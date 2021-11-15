Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
A festive take on your go-to appetizer.
Baked brie, but make it holiday-ready. Little bites of baked brie are always a top draft pick when it comes to hors d'oeuvres—after all, who doesn't love soft, melty cheese nestled inside a crunchy shell? But believe us when we tell you that this fan-favorite appetizer just got better. With the addition of cranberry, we're making these perfect baked bites just a touch more festive. Without further ado, meet our Cranberry Baked Brie Bites.
These pretty appetizers have it all: gooey cheese, crunchy nuts, flaky pastry, and a hit of tangy sweetness from cranberries. A puff pastry shell delivers an extra-buttery crunch to these bites, forming a perfect cup for the brie wedges to melt in. A homemade cranberry sauce—infused with orange zest and honey—gets spooned on top after baking, bringing a colorful, tart note to these brie bites. Garnish with pecans and fresh sage leaves to complete the dish. Pair these Cranberry Baked Brie Bites with a dry sparkling wine for the ultimate bite.