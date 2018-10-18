Apple Cranberry Pie
Sweet potato casserole, butternut squash soup, all-pumpkin everything: There are certain dishes and recipes that just scream "fall" to us. They serve up warmth; they're big on comfort; and they celebrate the many rich flavors that the season has to offer. But there's absolutely no sweeter way to usher in the fall season, with its crisp air and crunchy leaves, than a homemade apple cranberry pie (especially when it's made with just-picked, straight-from-the-orchard apples).In this easy, no-fuss recipe, we dial up the all-American dessert with sweet, fresh cranberries, which deliver a tart, tangy twist that brightens up the buttery, sugar-laden apple filling. Apple pie purists may be skeptical of the zingy newcomer, but if they try our apple cranberry recipe just once, they'll wonder why they ever made their beloved apple pie without them. Combine with our a holiday favorite pecan shortbread for a stunning presentation that is sure to feel especially celebratory.