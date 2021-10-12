Cranberry-Apple Cider
Fall gatherings just got a little warmer with a big batch of this cider.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Cranberry and apple cider? It doesn't get much more autumnal than that. These flavors are signs of the season, particularly enjoyed around the autumn and winter holidays. In this big-batch beverage, we're making use of cranberries and apple cider to create a signature drink that you'll be sipping on all season long. Whether or not you add booze is up to you—this drink tastes great with brandy or bourbon stirred in just before serving, but you can also leave the alcohol on the side to keep this cider family-friendly.
This warm mulled Cranberry-Apple Cider is sweet, a bit sour, and completely warming. The clear, rosy hue makes this drink ideal to serve to guests at any autumn soiree. The tart cranberries will wake you right up—especially when paired with a splash of bourbon. Generously spiced with whole cloves, cinnamon, star anise, and nutmeg, this cider stews in the stock pot for a whole hour. Perhaps the best part of this recipe is that, as the cider mulls on the stovetop, it spreads its warm, tantalizing scent throughout the whole house.