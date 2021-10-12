Cranberry-Apple Cider

Cranberry and apple cider? It doesn't get much more autumnal than that. These flavors are signs of the season, particularly enjoyed around the autumn and winter holidays. In this big-batch beverage, we're making use of cranberries and apple cider to create a signature drink that you'll be sipping on all season long. Whether or not you add booze is up to you—this drink tastes great with brandy or bourbon stirred in just before serving, but you can also leave the alcohol on the side to keep this cider family-friendly.