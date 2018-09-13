Cracker Toffee Recipe

What is tasty, easy to make, and serves as the easiest food gift during the holidays? Cracker Toffee. When saltine crackers came out in 1876, Southerners made sure they worked the soda cracker into a multitude of recipes. Alabama Firecrackers are all over the place during the summer, and many Southerners took a short cut when making toffee during the holidays. A saltine cracker is the perfect base for the chocolate and sugar confection. Of course, no one could actually agree on a name so this dessert has many: Cracker Toffee, Cracker Candy, Pine Bark, Toffee Bark, Faux Toffee, Saltine Sweeties, Fooler Toffee, and Christmas Crack. There are also many ways to make the toffee special by just switching up the ingredients. You can swap out the type of chocolate and/or nuts. How about dark brown sugar, butterscotch morsels, and toffee chips? Give your toffee a holiday touch with crushed candy canes in place of the nuts. All you have to do is maintain the concept and ratios and your toffee will turn out great. Most of the ingredients keep well in the pantry, so you can whip out a tray of this fine candy on short notice

By Sheri Castle

Makes 8 to 12 servings
  • Heat the oven to 325°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

  • Arrange the crackers in a single layer on the pan.

  • Cook the butter and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until melted and smooth, stirring slowly. When it begins to bubble, cook for 3 minutes while stirring

  • Pour slowly and evenly over the crackers. The crackers might float a little, but that's fine, just move them back in place with the tip of a knife and make sure all of the crackers are covered in the sugar mixture.

  • Bake 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle chocolate morsels evenly over the top. Return to the oven until the chips begin to melt and lose their shape, about 1 minute. Spread the melted chocolate evenly over the surface and sprinkle with pecans.

  • Let stand until nearly set and then chill until firm, at least 2 hours. Break into pieces. Store refrigerated in an airtight container.

