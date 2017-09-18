Crack Crackers Recipe

These crispy, crunchy, herby, cheesy crackers are so easy to make—and very, very hard to stop eating. You'll understand why they're called Crack Crackers after the first bite! The recipe, which comes from entertaining expert and Today show food contributor Elizabeth Heiskell's cookbook What Can I Bring? Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up, is simply store-bought Cheddar cheese crackers (such as Cheez-Its) dressed up with ranch seasoning mix and a few other spice rack staples. Dried dill and garlic powder make sure these aren't your average seasoned crackers. The crackers are baked in the oven until lightly toasted and crisp. The recipe, which serves 24 people, comes together in five minutes in a single bowl. After toasted, put the batch out and watch the crowd go wild. Crack Crackers make a terrific game day snack (they are perfect with a cold beer), an unexpected nibble for cocktail hour, or a fun substitute for the usual bowl of salted mixed nuts at a holiday party. However you serve these crackers, be sure to make an extra batch or two because they disappear faster than you'd think. When in doubt, some savory cheese straws will save any party; and if you're feeling feisty, our Fire Crackers complement these ranchy crackers perfectly if you have a big crowd.